Mumbai, August 6: Another incident of sextortion has been reported in Maharashtra where a man from Pune blackmailed a young girl from Mumbai and demanded money from her. Reports inform that the 23-year-old man has been arrested after he threatened the teen to make her obscene video viral if his demands were not fulfilled. According to a report by TOI, the man allegedly asked the teen to strip over a video call, filmed her and used the video clip for sextortion. Police have registered a case under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Afraid of the consequences, the 17-year old girl stole money and valuables from home and sold them to fulfill his money demands. The incident came to light after the mother of the victim found that valuables had disappeared from the house. The woman then quizzed her daughter regarding the matter following which the teen revealed the truth. The girl, who has been a victim of the racket, is a class XII student from Mumbai's Malad area. WhatsApp Sex Chat Extortion Racket Alert: IPS Dr Muktesh Chander Urges People Not to Accept Video Calls from Strangers, Nude Girl Can Be a Blackmailer!

Earlier this year, the teen befriended an unknown man on Instagram and the duo began to chat on a regular basis. The man, identified as Sanjay Ohal, would also make video calls to her between May and June. The report informs that once, the accused asked her to strip during a video call. The girl was shocked by his demand and refused, following which he got furious and showed her a knife during the video call. The man threatened to slit his wrists and end his life in her presence if she did not give in to his demands. Gujarat: Girl Ends Life By Consuming Poison in Sabarkantha After Her Boyfriend Blackmails To Share Intimate Photos & Videos on Social Media.

The girl was scared of consequences and agreed to do whatever he asked her to do. The girl began to undress over the video call and Ohal used the screen recording app to film her in the nude. Later, he sent her the video clip and asked for money if she did not want the clip to go viral online. The girl was nervous and thought of stealing the valuables from her house to arrange for the money.

The report informs that the teen stole jewellery from her mother's cupboard and sold it off for Rs 10,000. After she gave the money to him, Ohal realized he could extort more money and kept asking her for more. The girl continued to steal from home and has reportedly paid him around Rs 58000 in total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2021 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).