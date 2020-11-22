New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): As many as 6,746 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,29,863, the Delhi health department said on Sunday.

The total figure includes 4,81,260 recoveries and 40,212 active cases.

With 121 deaths, today is the third consecutive day where over 100 fatalities were reported in a single day. The death toll in the city now stands at 8,391.

As many as 54,893 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate currently stands at 12.29 per cent, while the death rate (based on data from the last 10 days) stands at 1.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,227. (ANI)

