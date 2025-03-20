New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed before the roster bench for hearing. Earlier, a special bench was hearing the bail plea along with pleas of other accused in the larger conspiracy case of the Delhi riots in 2020.

A division bench of justices Navin Chawla and Renu Bhatnagar listed the bail plea before the roster bench for hearing on March 25.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha counsel for accused Tasleem Ahmed urged the court to list the matter before the roster bench.

It was submitted that his case is different from other co-accused persons.

In this case Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain and others are accused in this case.

The accused were booked under various stringent sections of law including that of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Earlier, on February 22, 2024, his bail plea was dismissed by the trial court. He had sought regular bail on the ground of parity with three co-accused namely Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha in a larger conspiracy of Delhi Riots of 2020.

Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha were granted regular bail by the Delhi High Court on June 15, 2021, after allowing their appeals against a trial court order.

Special judge Sameer Bajpai had said that the earlier bail application of accused Tasleem Ahmed was rejected by the predecessor court on March 16, 2022, wherein the court had held the allegations against the accused prima facie true.

Hence the embargo created by section 43D of UA(P)A applies for a grant of bail to the accused and also the embargo contained in section 437 Cr.P.C., the court had held.

The counsel had earlier argued that the applicant, apart from deserving bail on merits stand alone is now also entitled to be set at liberty on the grounds of parity. On the other hand, the application was opposed by the Special public prosecutor (SPP)

He mentioned that in the earlier bail application also the applicant had raised grounds of parity and this court had been pleased to deal with the said plea and the applicant was not given any favour. (ANI)

