New Delhi, March 20: As many as 25 Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 11 in Saudi Arabia have been awarded death sentence but the judgement is yet to be implemented, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. Citing the "informal information" available with the local Indian Mission, the government also detailed that no Indian national has been executed in the UAE between 2020-2024. Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on 'Indians languishing in prisons in foreign countries', Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response that, as per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the number of Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in foreign prisons at present stands at 10,152.

While revealing the country-wise list, the minister highlighted that, due to strong privacy laws prevailing in many countries, the local authorities do not share information on prisoners unless the person concerned consents to the disclosure of such information. Even countries which share information do not generally provide detailed information about the foreign nationals imprisoned, he mentioned. 25 Indians Awarded Death Sentence in UAE, Judgement Yet to Be Implemented: Govt.

"The government attaches high priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals in foreign countries, including those in the foreign jails. Indian Missions/Posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation/ alleged violation of local laws. As soon as the information about the detention/arrest of an Indian national is received by an Indian Mission/Post, it immediately gets in touch with the local Foreign Office and other concerned local authorities to get consular access to the detained/arrested Indian national to ascertain the facts of the case, confirm his/her Indian nationality and ensure his/her welfare," the minister informed.

According to the details submitted by the MEA, as many as seven Indian nationals - three each in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and one in Zimbabwe - were either executed or given capital punishment in 2024. The number of Indian nationals who have been awarded death sentence but the judgement is yet to be implemented include 25 in UAE, 11 in Saudi Arabia, six in Malaysia, three in Kuwait and one each in Indonesia, Qatar, USA and Yemen.

"Indian Missions/Posts abroad provide all possible assistance to Indian nationals who have been sentenced, including with death sentences by the foreign courts. Indian Missions/Posts also provide consular access by visiting the jails and follows up their cases with courts, jails, public prosecutors and other concerned agencies. The jailed Indian nationals are also assisted in exploring various legal remedies including filing of appeal, mercy petition, etc," Singh noted in his reply. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Parents of Muskaan Rastogi – Woman Accused Who Butchered Husband Along With Her Paramour, Demand Death Penalty for Her.

While the issue of release and repatriation of Indian nationals in foreign prisons is regularly pursued by Indian Missions and Posts abroad with the local authorities concerned, the government also follows it up during consular and other consultations with other countries.

"In addition, the government, through its Missions/Posts abroad and during high level visits, also takes up and pursues grant of amnesty/commutation of sentences of Indian prisoners in foreign countries. India has also entered into prisoner transfer treaties with many nations that allow a person convicted of a crime to be transferred to his/her home country to serve the prison sentence," the minister detailed in his response.

The Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) has also been set up in Indian Missions and Posts abroad for assisting overseas Indian nationals in distress situations on a means tested basis in deserving cases. The support extended under ICWF includes financial assistance to Indian prisoners for legal aid as well as travel documents/air tickets during repatriation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).