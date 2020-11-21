New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to student activist Gulfisha Fatima in a case related to the communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Fatima on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety of like amount in the case related to rioting in Jafrabad area in which one Aaman died due to gunshot injuries.

JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were earlier granted bail in the case.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

