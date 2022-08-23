New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded an over 50 per cent rise in daily Covid cases to 959 while nine people died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

However, the test positivity rate declined to 6.14 per cent, as the fresh cases came out of 15,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,95,407 and the death toll to 26,436, it said.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 per cent.

The national capital on Sunday had reported 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 per cent. A day before, it logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities.

Last Monday, the city recorded eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent.

Before this, Delhi logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,656, up from 4,645 the previous day. As many as 3,262 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,407 beds reserved for Covid patients in various Delhi hospitals, 465 are occupied, it said, adding there are 285 containment zones in the city. Despite the high positivity rate being seen in Delhi recently, the city government did not implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions remained low.

The GRAP, which came into force in August last year, stipulated measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third Covid wave.

