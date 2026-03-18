New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Six people have died in the fire that broke out in a residential building in the Sadh Nagar area of Palam, police said on Wednesday.

Delhi Fire Services stated that around 30 fire brigades had arrived at the spot after receiving the information and were engaged in dousing the blaze.

Also Read | Big Relief for Flyers: DGCA Orders Airlines to Provide 60% Seats Free of Cost, Adjacent Seating for Same PNR.

Residents in the area informed that the fire was allegedly caused by a short-circuit in the wee hours of Wednesday. They informed that the building housed around 10-15 people.

Speaking with ANI, Raghunandan Sharma, a resident here, said, "The short circuit occurred around 6 AM, and it kept spreading. The fire brigade was immediately informed, but they arrived after 40 minutes. Their ladder was not working, and the hydraulic machine also didn't work properly. If they had arrived on time, the incident could have been less disastrous. Several dead bodies have already been recovered, and more are feared."

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Elderly Man in Dadar Kept Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for 10 Days As Fraudsters Steal Over INR 1 Crore.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)