Mumbai, March 18: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 71-year-old retired officer from Mumbai’s Dadar area was allegedly duped of Rs 1.05 crore after being kept under digital arrest by fraudsters for 10 days. The accused, posing as officials from government agencies, created an atmosphere of fear and psychological pressure to carry out the crime.

According to Mumbai Police, the victim, identified as Shreyas Paralikar, received a call from an unknown number on March 4. The caller introduced himself as an official from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) headquarters in Delhi. He claimed that a new mobile number had been issued using the victim’s Aadhaar details and was being used for illegal activities, including sending objectionable messages. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: 75-Year-Old Retired BMC Official Duped of INR 16.5 Lakh by Fake ATS, NIA Officers Over ‘Delhi Bomb Blast Probe’.

The call was then allegedly transferred to individuals posing as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). These impersonators threatened Paralikar with arrest and warned that he could be implicated in a money laundering case. To make their claims appear credible, the fraudsters sent fake court orders, arrest warrants, and documents bearing government letterheads via WhatsApp.

The accused kept the victim under digital arrest by insisting that he was under investigation and strictly prohibiting him from contacting anyone. They instructed him to download a messaging application and required him to send updates, such as “I am safe”, every two hours. During this period, he was repeatedly intimidated and warned of severe consequences if he failed to comply. Gradually, the fraudsters obtained detailed information about his bank accounts, investments, and savings. Under the pretext of “verification of funds”, they coerced him into transferring money to multiple bank accounts. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Scammers Put Elderly Woman Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for Nearly 3 Months, Dupe Her of INR 20.25 Crore in Fraud Linked to Aadhaar Card Misuse Threat.

crore in four separate transactions. The fraud came to light on March 15 when his son checked his mobile phone and discovered the suspicious activity. A complaint was immediately filed with the cyber helpline 1930. Police have registered a case against unknown persons, including the holders of the bank accounts used in the transactions, and an investigation is currently underway.

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