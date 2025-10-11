New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Delhi State Election Commission has intensively started preparation to hold bye-elections to fill 12 ward vacancies in Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The municipal wards fell vacant due to the election of councillors in February's Assembly polls.

Shalimar Bagh B, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Mundka, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dichauon Kala, Naraina, Sangam Vihar, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar are the wards where the bypolls are due, a release said.

The Commission will set the election schedule after a thorough review of festivals, exams, local logistics, as well as law and order considerations, it said.

As in the past, under proviso to Section 7(E) of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 as amended, the State Election Commission has adopted the Assembly Electoral Rolls of the above Assembly Constituencies as these relate to the above 12 wards and as these are in force for the time being for use in elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with reference to 01/01/2025 as the "qualifying date", said the Commission.

All supplements subsequently prepared up to the last date for filing nominations for the above bye-elections shall also form part of the electoral rolls for the above bye-elections.

The Commission has been convening meetings of the Returning Officers of the above 12 wards, and they were sensitised about the importance of finalisation of polling stations for these wards on the basis of the electoral rolls received from the Election Commission of India through the O/o the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi and shared with them through the Commission's website. Returning Officers have been requested to complete the finalisation of polling stations of these wards by 13/10/2025. Public notice has also been issued inviting suggestions/objections from the general public.

The Commission has engaged officers from the Government of NCT of Delhi, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, for the conduct of these bye-elections as District Election Officers(DEOs), General Observers, Returning Officers(ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), etc. The Commission will also be deploying Expenditure Observers to oversee and ensure the smooth conduct of bye-elections. Intensive training of the election personnel, including IT personnel, will continue for a few more days.

The Commission will be providing facilities like online request for wheelchairs, request for assistance and request for pick up and drop off for persons with disabilities and senior citizens(above 85 years) through "Nigam Chunav Delhi" Mobile App.

The Commission will be launching a Single Window Permission Portal to streamline all permission-related activities related to the ensuing bye-elections. This portal will also support the handling of complaints.

The Commission has also convened several rounds of meeting with Senior level officers of various Government Department/ Autonomous Bodies/Commissions to assess overall preparedness for conducting the said bye-elections.

A meeting has also been held with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, today to review the security as well as law and order situation for the smooth conduct of the bye-elections.

The Commission will be holding a meeting shortly with the Chief Secretary, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, to ensure seamless arrangements to enable the Commission to conduct bye-elections at the earliest, said the Delhi Election Commission. (ANI)

