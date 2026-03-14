New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): A student jumped onto the metro track at Dwarka Sector-14 Metro Station in Delhi, police said.

The student was injured and rushed to the Emergency Ward of Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dwarka, for treatment. The incident happened on Friday.

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The girl told police that she was under depression due to her board examinations and made the decision.

The student is receiving the treatment as she injured both knees when she jumped onto the tracks, police said.

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In a separate case on Friday, A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in North Delhi's Lahori Gate area in the intervening night of March 11 and 12, police said.

According to Delhi Police, around 12:30 am, staff of Prince Hotel located at SPM T-point on Church Mission Road informed the beat staff that Room No. 205 was locked and the guest inside was not responding despite repeated knocking.

The beat staff rushed to the hotel and, along with hotel staff, forced open the door after receiving no response from inside.

Upon entering the room, police found a woman lying on the bed, partially covered with a blanket. Blood was also found on the bed. The Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were informed, and senior officers reached the spot.

During inspection, a large amount of blood was found on the bed and blood stains were also noticed on clothes lying nearby. After examining the scene of the crime, the Crime Team and the FSL team collected exhibits from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as a 25-year-old woman, a resident of Maujpur in Delhi. Her parents were informed and later reached the spot. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)