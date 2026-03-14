Mumbai, March 14: The Government of India has issued a fresh advisory urging residential and commercial consumers to transition from Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections. Amid ongoing supply chain pressures in West Asia, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) is moving to prioritise domestic LPG for regions lacking pipeline infrastructure while pushing for PNG adoption in urban centers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the situation on Thursday, March 12, reassured citizens of energy security but emphasised that shifting to PNG is a "progressive step" toward a more reliable and cost-effective kitchen fuel. How to Book LPG Cylinder Easily in India? Check WhatsApp and Missed Call Numbers for Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas.

Modi Government Urges Consumers To Take Up PNG Connection

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What Is PNG Connection?

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is a form of natural gas, primarily methane, delivered directly to households and businesses through a network of underground pipelines. Unlike the traditional LPG system, which relies on pressurised cylinders, PNG offers a continuous, metered supply similar to water or electricity. Because it is lighter than air, PNG is widely considered safer for residential use, as it dissipates rapidly in the event of a leak. In contrast, LPG is heavier and can accumulate at ground level, posing a higher risk of ignition.

Why the Government is Pushing for the Switch to PNG?

The current push stems from a dual strategy to manage fuel shortages and lower costs:

Conserving LPG: By moving urban consumers to pipelines, the government can divert precious LPG stocks to rural and remote areas where pipeline laying is not yet feasible.

By moving urban consumers to pipelines, the government can divert precious LPG stocks to rural and remote areas where pipeline laying is not yet feasible. Economic Stability: As of January 2026, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) rationalised tariffs, making PNG approximately 5% to 14 per cent cheaper than non-subsidised LPG.

As of January 2026, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) rationalised tariffs, making PNG approximately 5% to 14 per cent cheaper than non-subsidised LPG. Uninterrupted Supply: PNG eliminates the need for "panic bookings" or waiting periods between cylinder deliveries, which have recently been extended to 25 days in urban areas.

How to Get a PNG Connection?

Getting a new connection is a standardised process managed by authorised City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies like IGL, GAIL Gas, or Adani Total Gas, depending on your location.

Check Feasibility: Visit the website of the authorised gas distributor in your city to verify if your colony or sector is "gas-ready."

Visit the website of the authorised gas distributor in your city to verify if your colony or sector is "gas-ready." Online Registration: Fill out the application form on the distributor’s portal. You will typically need to provide proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN) and proof of ownership or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your landlord.

Fill out the application form on the distributor’s portal. You will typically need to provide proof of identity (Aadhar/PAN) and proof of ownership or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your landlord. Payment of Security Deposit: Most schemes require a refundable security deposit. Under the latest "PNG Drive 2.0," many entities offer flexible payment plans where the deposit is collected in small instalments via your bi-monthly bills.

Most schemes require a refundable security deposit. Under the latest "PNG Drive 2.0," many entities offer flexible payment plans where the deposit is collected in small instalments via your bi-monthly bills. Installation: Once registered, a technician will conduct a site survey, install a gas meter, and lay the copper piping from the main line to your stove.

India has significantly expanded its "One Nation, One Gas Grid" vision, with the pipeline network now exceeding 25,400 km as of 2026. While the government admits that site feasibility and technical clearances can occasionally cause delays, officials have requested local bodies and highway authorities to expedite pipeline-laying permissions to meet the rising demand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).