New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi and its adjacent areas are expected to receive light to moderate intensity rain or drizzle in the next two hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

In a tweet earlier today, IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, Central-Delhi, East-Delhi, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajound, Gohana, Kaithal, Safidon, Panipat, Gannaur, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Charki-Dadri, Jhajjar (Haryana), Baraut, Hindon-AF Station, Loni-Dehat, Bagpath, Kandhala, Khekra, Shamli, Saharanpur, Hastinapur, Kashganj, Atrauli, Aligarh (U.P), during the next 2 hours," the IMD said in tweets.

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) received rains with gusty winds on Wednesday bringing respite from the scorching summer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)