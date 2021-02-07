New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday kick-started the first week of 'Switch Delhi campaign' here.

In a series of tweets, Gahlot said that by switching to electric two-wheelers, an annual saving of Rs 22,000 can be saved as compared to using a petrol scooter and Rs 20,000 as compared to a petrol bike.

"Kickstarting Switch Delhi campaign's first week with the two-wheeler segment. By switching to electric two-wheelers, you can make an annual saving of Rs 22,000 as compared to using a petrol scooter and Rs 20,000 as compared to a petrol bike," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Apart from financial benefits that consumers get, there are significant environmental benefits. An average electric two-wheeler provides a lifetime savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions as compared to an average petrol two-wheeler, which is equivalent to planting 11 trees."

According to a statement issued by the office of the Transport Minister, the first week of the Switch Delhi campaign will focus on outreach regarding the two-wheeler segment including electric bikes and e-scooters to accelerate its adoption.

"Delhi's EV Policy especially focuses on incentivizing the purchase of two-wheelers, which comprise 2/3rd of all vehicles in Delhi and cause maximum pollution," the statement read.

The Switch Delhi campaign is an eight-week electric vehicle mass awareness campaign to sensitise each and every people of Delhi about the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.

The campaign was launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)