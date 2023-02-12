New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two persons for allegedly beating a catering staff to death over a dispute in Rohini, officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aman (22) and Anshul Verma (19). The accused persons were apprehended from the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, they said.

On Thursday, four people allegedly attacked a catering staff after a dispute over plates at an function in the Rohini area, said the police.

The victim identified as Sandeep T (48) was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead, officials said.

During investigation, it was revealed that a brawl took place over the delivery of plates for dinner between the catering staff and DJ workers.

Four DJ workers attacked the victim. One of them hit him with the plastic crate on his head.

A case was registered in the matter, and two accused were arrested.

Multiple teams have been constituted to trace other two accused and raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts, officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)