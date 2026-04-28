India News | Delhi: Two Cousins Die in Suspected Hit-and-run Case After IPL Night out

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Two people lost their lives in a road accident on Ashok Road in Delhi on Monday night. The two were cousins and returning home after watching an IPL match.

At approximately 10:30 PM, the younger brother, Abhav, was speaking to his father and informing him that they would reach home within half an hour; however, the entire tragedy unfolded precisely while he was on the phone with his father, claiming the lives of both brothers.

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Currently, the police are actively investigating the matter and are examining footage from all CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the accident site.

According to police sources, "Preliminary investigations suggest that this appears to be a hit-and-run case. Two male persons were lying on the road unconscious, and they were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead. District Crime Team was called, and a forensic examination of the spot was conducted. The bodies were shifted to the RML mortuary. The identity of the deceased was established as Yagya Bhatia, R/o Ashok Nagar, Delhi, Age 20 yrs, a student of BSc and Abhav Bhatia, Ashok Nagar, Delhi, Age 14 yrs, a school student. A case has been registered under the relevant sections on the statement."

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Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a tragic road accident in Delhi's Alipur area resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl, while two other individuals sustained injuries.

The police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and have initiated an investigation.

The horrific road accident occurred on Sunday at around 2 pm on GTK Road near the Khampur traffic signal, within the jurisdiction of the Alipur Police Station in the Outer North District.

According to the police, an SUV, being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner, violently rear-ended a car. The impact was so severe that the car spun around, went out of control, and crashed into the road divider.

As the aftermath of the accident, a two-year-old girl traveling in the car was thrown out through the window and sustained severe head injuries. She was immediately rushed to SRHC Hospital in Narela, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Two other individuals present in the car, Ravinder and Aarti also sustained injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment.

Following the crash, the driver of the SUV abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled.

Upon reaching the site, the police took custody of both damaged vehicles and registered an FIR. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)