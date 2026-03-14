New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): An Uber driver allegedly molested a woman on a moving bike during a late-night ride in the national capital on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 1:28 am on March 12 when the woman booked an Uber bike ride from Rohini Sector 15 to the MP Block market in Pitampura through the ride-hailing app.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 Out: Download CBT 1 Hall Ticket for Graduate Posts Now.

The driver, whose name appeared as "Sachin" on the app, arrived to pick her up, and the journey began as scheduled.

The victim alleged that shortly after the ride started, the driver began behaving inappropriately and repeatedly touched her in an indecent manner. When she objected to his actions, the driver allegedly started riding the bike at high speed and applied sudden brakes, leaving her frightened and uncomfortable during the journey.

Also Read | Nagaland Weather Forecast: NSDMA Issues Thunderstorm, Lightning and Rainfall Alert Till March 16.

As the situation escalated, the woman asked the driver to stop the bike. Instead, she alleged that the driver grabbed her from behind and molested her while also threatening to kill her if she raised an alarm.

According to the victim, the accused also deviated from the designated route shown on the application and started heading in a different direction, further increasing her fear.

Fearing for her safety, the woman began shouting loudly and threatened to jump off the moving bike. Following this, the accused allegedly stopped near Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the F-U Block area of Pitampura and dropped her there before fleeing the spot.

Although no FIR has been registered in the case yet, police said they have received the complaint and are looking into the allegations.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in North Delhi's Lahori Gate area late on the night of March 11-12, police said. Hotel staff alerted police after the guest in Room 205 at the Prince Hotel failed to respond despite repeated knocks.

When the door was forced open, the woman was found lying on the bed with blood present on the bed and nearby clothes. Crime Team and FSL officials inspected the scene and collected evidence. The woman, a resident of Maujpur, had checked in with a man identified as Abhishek Tiwari, who later left the hotel. A case under BNS has been registered, and a search for the accused is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)