New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman died allegedly after falling from the terrace of a building in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area, police said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Saroj Hospital informed police about the death of Riya Gupta, a resident of Kohat Enclave, they said.

Also Read | Food to Be Labelled as Veg or Non-Veg Irrespective of Amount of Ingredient Used: Delhi High Court Told.

Police reached the hospital and collected the medico-legal case report of the deceased which mentioned a history of falling from height, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, the woman's father said that she went to the terrace of the house for walking around 7.30 pm. When she didn't return for around two hours, he searched for her and found her lying injured on the street near their house.

Also Read | British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis Calls Bhagwant Mann Youngest Ever Punjab CM, Later Corrects Himself.

He took her to hospital where she was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the woman succumbed to the injuries she suffered after falling from the terrace, the DCP said.

No foul play has been found during the preliminary inquiry, or suspected by the family of the deceased, police said, adding that further investigations are under process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)