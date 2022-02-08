New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman fell off a moving e-rickshaw and severely injured her head while resisting a snatching bid in east Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon.

Police received information from Hedgewar Hospital that one Ritu, along with her relative, was going to attend a function near Cross River Mall in an e-rickshaw, they said.

Around 1.15 pm, when they reached near the place, two bike-borne men came there and snatched her bag. The woman, who is a housewife, resisted but fell from the e-rickshaw and suffered head injuries, a police officer said.

The accused, however, managed to escape from the spot with her bag, police said.

Ritu, a resident of Krishna Nagar in east Delhi, was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital from where she was later shifted to Max Hospital at Patparganj and is currently undergoing treatment, the officer said, adding that the woman suffered brain hemorrhage and her condition is stated to be critical.

"On the statement of an eyewitness, a robbery case has been registered at Anand Vihar police station. Several teams, including special staff and crack team under SHO Anand Vihar police station, have been constituted to nab the accused. We have nabbed a few suspects and interrogation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Police said they are checking the CCTV footage of the area and further investigation is underway.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police last year, the number of snatching cases in 2020 went up by 27.11 per cent from 2019. As many as 7,965 such cases were registered in 2020 as against 6,266 in 2019.

In December last year, a 23-year-old hospital staffer was injured after she was dragged along a road by a scooter when she caught hold of a man who snatched her mobile phone at a traffic signal in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area.

