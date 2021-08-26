New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): A youth suffered a gunshot injury on the head after the driver of a car opened fire on a group of friends in the Delhi Cantonment area on Wednesday, said Delhi Police.

The victim was shifted to a hospital in Noida. "A case has been registered. Police are examining the case of road rage and other possible angles," said the police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

