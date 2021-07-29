New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The national capital's stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine will last for four days, according to a COVID Vaccination Bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the balance stock of Covaxin and Covishield were 2,17,030 and 6,09,610 doses respectively.

The bulletin noted that only 20 per cent of Covaxin stock could be used for the first dose since it was limited and had irregular delivery cycles.

Covishield could only be used for the second dose till July 31, since the stock was limited and many in the 18-44 year age group would be qualifying for the second dose of vaccine in the coming weeks, it said.

In all, the Delhi government has received 97,36,740 doses of vaccine to date, out of which 24,18,670 doses were of Covaxin, and the remaining Covishield.

According to the bulletin, 1,60,070 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Wednesday.

Delhi has administered 98,37,195 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which 73,36,519 were first doses and 25,00,676 second jabs.

On Wednesday, 57,752 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 11,593 were first doses and 46,159 were second ones. Delhi's current vaccination capacity is 1,77,443 doses per day. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)