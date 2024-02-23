India News | Demanding Regularisation, Nurses of Delhi Govt-run Hospitals Hold Symbolic Protest with Black Ribbons

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Scores of nurses of various Delhi government-run hospitals began their three-day symbolic protest on Friday as they wore black ribbons to put forth their demands for regularisation of services of contractual nurses and paramedics, a senior official of a nursing federation said.

Agency News PTI| Feb 23, 2024 06:32 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Demanding Regularisation, Nurses of Delhi Govt-run Hospitals Hold Symbolic Protest with Black Ribbons

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Scores of nurses of various Delhi government-run hospitals began their three-day symbolic protest on Friday as they wore black ribbons to put forth their demands for regularisation of services of contractual nurses and paramedics, a senior official of a nursing federation said.

The "silent protest" has been called by the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF), its secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said.

Also Read | 'Hafta-Vasooli': Congress Claims Probe Agencies Being Misused To 'Extort' Donations for BJP, Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe.

The federation also posted on X photographs of its members protesting at various hospitals, with black ribbons clipped to their aprons.

"This is a three-day protest, and will go on till February 25. This is a silent mode of protest, services have no been disrupted," he said.

Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sabyasachi Ghosh Arrested on Charge of Running Sex Racket in Howrah Amid Sandeshkhali Violence.

The DNF inDies: BRS MLA Killed In Road Accident In Telangana; Bharat Rashtra Samithi Leader KT Rama Rao Expresses Grief

  • Salman Khan Dons Funky Pants Featuring His Face On The Back
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Demanding Regularisation, Nurses of Delhi Govt-run Hospitals Hold Symbolic Protest with Black Ribbons

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Scores of nurses of various Delhi government-run hospitals began their three-day symbolic protest on Friday as they wore black ribbons to put forth their demands for regularisation of services of contractual nurses and paramedics, a senior official of a nursing federation said.

    Agency News PTI| Feb 23, 2024 06:32 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Demanding Regularisation, Nurses of Delhi Govt-run Hospitals Hold Symbolic Protest with Black Ribbons

    New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Scores of nurses of various Delhi government-run hospitals began their three-day symbolic protest on Friday as they wore black ribbons to put forth their demands for regularisation of services of contractual nurses and paramedics, a senior official of a nursing federation said.

    The "silent protest" has been called by the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF), its secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said.

    Also Read | 'Hafta-Vasooli': Congress Claims Probe Agencies Being Misused To 'Extort' Donations for BJP, Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe.

    The federation also posted on X photographs of its members protesting at various hospitals, with black ribbons clipped to their aprons.

    "This is a three-day protest, and will go on till February 25. This is a silent mode of protest, services have no been disrupted," he said.

    Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sabyasachi Ghosh Arrested on Charge of Running Sex Racket in Howrah Amid Sandeshkhali Violence.

    The DNF in its post also said it was planning to hold a protest in front of Delhi Secretariat premises on February 27.

    "Our long-pending demand is that contractual nurses and paramedics be regularised. And, no nursing staff should be outsourced," Ramchandani said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Comments
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    आकाश दीप
    500K+ searches
    Article 370 Movie
    100K+ searches
    Lasya Nanditha
    100K+ searches
    Manohar Joshi
    100K+ searches
    AUS vs NZ
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot