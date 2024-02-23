India News | Demanding Regularisation, Nurses of Delhi Govt-run Hospitals Hold Symbolic Protest with Black Ribbons

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Scores of nurses of various Delhi government-run hospitals began their three-day symbolic protest on Friday as they wore black ribbons to put forth their demands for regularisation of services of contractual nurses and paramedics, a senior official of a nursing federation said.

The "silent protest" has been called by the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF), its secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said.

The federation also posted on X photographs of its members protesting at various hospitals, with black ribbons clipped to their aprons.

"This is a three-day protest, and will go on till February 25. This is a silent mode of protest, services have no been disrupted," he said.

