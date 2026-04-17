Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Revenue Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, on Friday raised concerns over what he described as the "weakening of democratic institutions," while also outlining the state government's efforts to tackle law and order issues and the growing drug menace.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Negi alleged that central agencies and constitutional bodies have been systematically undermined.

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On the issue of women's reservation, he said, "The provision for a 33 per cent quota had already been passed earlier, but questioned delays in its implementation."

He also criticised the proposed use of outdated census data for future delimitation, arguing that it could disadvantage smaller states like Himachal Pradesh as well as several northeastern and southern states.

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Addressing law and order concerns, the minister termed a recent murder incident as "deeply unfortunate" but cautioned against politicising isolated crimes. He said such incidents should not be projected as systemic failures of governance.

On drug trafficking, particularly the spread of "chitta" (heroin), Negi said the government has adopted a strict approach.

"Strong laws have been put in place, special police teams have been constituted, and modern equipment has been provided to improve detection. Efforts are being made to target organised networks and protect the youth," he said.

He further added that public cooperation has played a crucial role in the progress made so far. "While complete eradication is challenging due to geographical factors and interstate borders, coordinated efforts are underway with other states to curb the menace," Negi said.

On the other hand, on Friday, in a brief statement, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Himachal Pradesh leadership also expressed concern, calling for strict accountability and action against those found involved in the alleged land scam.

The CPI(M) reiterated its demand for immediate action and warned of statewide protests if the government fails to act decisively. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)