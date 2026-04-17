Yadgiri, April 17: Seven people were killed, and two kids were injured after a car collided with a bus in the Yadgiri area of Karnataka, police said. All the passengers travelling in the car belonged to a single family and hailed from Sirwar Taluk of Raichur. Yadgiri SP Pruthvik Shankar explained that the accident occurred in Yadgiri District, within the Surpur Police Station limits. Yadgir Road Accident: 6 Burnt Alive as Car Catches Fire After Head-On Collision With Private Bus in Karnataka (Watch Video).

"There was a tragic accident in the morning between 9:30 and 9:45. So, one VRL bus travelling from Bangalore towards Gulbarga collided head-on with a car travelling from Surpur towards Sirwar," he said. "Out of nine passengers travelling in that car, seven are confirmed dead, two kids are critical, and they were moved to Yadgar Institute of Medical Sciences," he said. According to an eyewitness, the car, while overtaking one tractor, met with a head-on collision with the bus. "We have taken the complaint from the victim's family side, and we are investigating the case," SP Shankar said. Further details are awaited.

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