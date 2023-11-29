Lucknow, Nov 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the dengue was under control in the state because of his government's timely action, a claim the Opposition SP countered by saying if so, then who is responsible for deaths due to mosquito-borne disease.

It seems he has an "MBBS degree," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav mocked the CM.

Also Read | MCD Passed Resolution for 6,589 New Jobs for Security Guards and Cleaning Personnel, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Yadav claimed that dengue patients were running from hospital to hospital in the state capital and dying in the absence of adequate treatment.

Addressing the assembly, Adityanath said, "Dengue is in control because of the steps taken by the government in time. Blood separator units have been given to all the districts."

Also Read | West Bengal: Thick Smoke Generated From Cigarette Butt Kills Man, His Mother Hospitalised in Kolkata.

Speaking on the Samajwadi Party members' adjournment notice on dengue cases, which they claimed has taken more lives in the state than coronavirus, the CM said his government has been running special campaigns three times a year to check vector and water-borne diseases.

"We do not give help by seeing the face, caste, or religion but, extend support from the CM discretionary fund to every needy citizen," Adityanath stressed in an apparent dig at the SP, which he has often accused of discriminating against people on caste and religious lines.

"The problem is politicising all issues, creating disorder and dissatisfaction in society, we have seen this also during the coronavirus outbreak when you people were misguiding people against taking vaccines terming it as 'Modi vaccine,'" Adityanath said.

Earlier, raising the issue, Lalji Verma, Akhilesh Yadav and others alleged that dengue has taken thousands of lives in the state.

They also attacked the state's deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak alleging he spends more time doing work with other departments than with his own. Pathak holds the health portfolio in the state government.

The politicians also demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the dengue victims and reimbursement of the expenditure incurred in private hospitals if they took treatment there.

"Who is responsible for the lives lost?" Yadav asked, claiming there hardly were any ambulances, stretchers, or beds for dengue patients.

The government, which is not able to provide treatment for dengue, is dreaming of a one trillion dollar economy, said Yadav, who is also the leader of the opposition in the assembly house.

"It was because of the incapability of the government which led to looting, with patients being forced to go to private hospitals having failed to get treatment in government hospitals," Yadav added.

Pathak in his turn said that SP members were more interested in raising noise.

Everybody knows what the condition of hospitals was in the state before 2017, he said in the house and pointed out the deaths due to encephalitis disease in the state during the Yadav-led regime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)