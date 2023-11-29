Kolkata, November 29: A 45-year-old senior private sector employee was killed by thick smoke from a fire started by a cigarette butt at his residence. The incident took place at the latter's Lake Townhome in West Bengal's capital city, Kolkata, on Tuesday, November 29. The Police said that the mother of the deceased, a heart patient, is fighting for her life at the hospital, even though she appears to be in a stable condition.

Locals and Lake Town Police reports that the victim, Arindam Biswas, used to reside with his mother Sonali (65), on the first floor of a C-block apartment. 'Smoking Kills': Man Lights Cigarette in Mobile Shop, Gas Leak Sets Him of Fire; Old Chilling Video Goes Viral Again.

On Tuesday, at about 1:15 am, neighbours heard pleas for help coming from Biswas's flat. As Biswas and his mother emerged from their home, a room in the flat was reportedly emitting a lot of smoke. The fire department and Police were notified. From outside, the firefighters shattered the windows and began to spray water.

Biswas was reportedly a chain smoker. His neighbours said that before when he had fallen asleep with a cigarette burning between his fingers, he had experienced lesser incidents. These claims have not yet been confirmed, according to an investigating officer. Smoking Inside Delhi Metro: Viral Video Shows Man Lighting, Smoking Beedi in Train, Netizens Furious.

Forensic specialists will be sent by the Police to the scene to determine whether the person died from asphyxiation. A instance of unnatural death has been reported to us, an official in charge of the Bidhannagar City Police said. A postmortem examination is also being carried out to determine whether alcohol contributed to the fire's spread and whether Arindam was intoxicated.

