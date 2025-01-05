New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Dense fog continues to blanket most parts of North India as the region battles cold conditions.

In Uttar Pradesh, people woke up to a chilly morning as a dense layer of fog blanketed cities, towns and villages.

The minimum temperature recorded in Kanpur was 9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visuals showed people layered in woollen clothes sitting near bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Sanjay Kumar Rathore, a local said that he was unable to work properly in the harsh weather.

"It is very cold.. it is getting very difficult for us. We are not able to work as well.. we are poor and we don't have any option except to work in this harsh weather," Rathore said speaking to ANI.

Ayodhya also saw a thick layer of fog and the minimum temperature recorded was 12.6 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

The low visibility due to the fog reduced the visibility in the city to 50 metres and has also disrupted the traffic.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, the temperature dropped down to 11 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

A local said that there was barely any visibility in the city.

"It has gotten very cold right now. There has been a lot of fog right now and there is barely any visibility," said a local speaking to ANI.

"We have been well prepared for the winters.. the temperatures have dropped a lot..", said another local.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

Meanwhile, the temperature dip in Delhi has led to disruption in the flight and train services.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday. At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius.

As the harsh winter continued many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.

Earlier on January 3, the IMD had issued an alert regarding a fresh active western disturbance in Northwest India from January 10 to 12.

Under the influence of this western disturbance, light rainfall is expected in the north western states. (ANI)

