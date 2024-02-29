Rampur (UP), Feb 29 (PTI) A deputy district magistrate and three policemen were removed on Thursday in connection with the death of a Dalit boy due to a gunshot wound in a fight over installation of a hoarding with picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Milak area here.

A total of 25 people have been booked in the matter, sources from police said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Preparations Underway for Gujarat Leg of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Yatra From March 7.

The clash had taken place between two groups in Silai Baragaon village in Milak area on Tuesday.

According to Divisional Commissioner, Moradabad, Aujaneya Kumar Singh, one of the factions was trying to install a board with the picture of Ambedkar and wanted to install his statue on the land.

Also Read | CAA in Assam: Opposition Parties Oppose Citizenship Amendment Act Implementation, To Meet PM Narendra Modi.

They also demanded the land to be turned into a park in his name, he said.

However, the other faction opposed the demand and claimed the land belonged to gram samaj, leading to a clash, Singh said.

On Tuesday evening, local Tehsil workers reached the spot along with the police team and started removing the illegal encroachment.

Sumesh Kumar, 17, who was returning home after giving his Class 10 examination, was shot during the clash and two more got injured.

According to sources, Rampur District Magistrate Joginder Singh has removed Milak Tehsil Deputy District Magistrate Aman Deval in connection with the fight.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi has removed the concerned Circle Officer Kirti Nidhi Anand, Milak Police Station in-charge Inspector Anupam Sharma, and Outpost In-charge Inspector Surendra.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday visited the village and met the boy's family.

Azad attacked the ruling BJP government for the incident and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family and a job to a family member.

"Somesh has shown that if an attempt is made to remove Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution, lakhs of Somesh will be born who will give their lives but will not let the Constitution be affected," he said during his visit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)