Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting in Tiruchirappalli to review poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The meeting, held at the Trichy District Collectorate, was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik along with senior election officials from 11 districts, including Trichy, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Salem, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur.

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Senior police officials, including Inspectors General of Police, Superintendents of Police, election observers, and expenditure observers, also participated in the discussions. The meeting focused on ensuring seamless coordination between civil and police administration for the smooth conduct of elections.

Discussions during the meeting focused on ensuring comprehensive preparedness for the upcoming elections, with particular emphasis on security arrangements. Officials reviewed measures to be implemented at polling stations and counting centres to ensure smooth and orderly conduct of the electoral process.

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The Deputy Election Commissioner, along with other senior officials, also held detailed deliberations with police authorities regarding deployment strategies and coordination mechanisms to maintain law and order during the elections.

The review comes amid intensified political campaigning across the state. Earlier, Tamil Nadu State Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Principal Secretary KN Nehru on Sunday held a massive roadshow and door-to-door outreach as part of his election campaign in the Trichy West Assembly constituency.

Travelling in an open vehicle through key localities, Nehru conducted a street-by-street campaign, appealing to voters to back the DMK's Rising Sun symbol in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The roadshow witnessed participation from alliance partners, including the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), reflecting the strength of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the region.

Party workers and volunteers also carried out extensive door-to-door canvassing, engaging directly with residents and highlighting the DMK government's welfare measures and development initiatives.

Tamil Nadu Assembly election is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 23, with vote counting scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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