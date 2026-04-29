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The absence of former captain Rohit Sharma from the Mumbai Indians' (MI) starting line-up for the MI vs SRH IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) continues to be the primary talking point at the Wankhede Stadium. The veteran opener remains sidelined from the primary eleven as he continues his recovery from a persistent hamstring injury sustained earlier this month. You can find the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here.

Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing in MI vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?

Rohit Sharma has been out of competitive action since 12 April 2026, when he suffered a right hamstring strain while batting during Mumbai's home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The injury forced him to miss the subsequent three matches against the Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

While the 38-year-old was seen batting extensively in the nets on Tuesday evening, the MI management has adopted a cautious approach. As confirmed during the toss, captain Hardik Pandya stated Sharma will need a few more games to attain fitness, despite the opener trying his best to recover. MI vs SRH Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Hardik Pandya Provides Update on Rohit Sharma's Injury

Impact on Mumbai's Campaign

Rohit’s absence has significantly hampered Mumbai’s momentum in the 2026 season. Before his injury, the opener had scored 137 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 165. In his absence, the franchise has struggled to find a consistent opening partner for Quinton de Kock, trialling both Ryan Rickelton and Danish Malewar with limited success.

Currently languishing in ninth place on the points table, Mumbai desperately need a victory tonight to remain mathematically relevant in the playoff race. The responsibility now rests with captain Hardik Pandya and the middle order to navigate a high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad attack.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).