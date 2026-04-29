West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026: Tight Race Likely As Matrize Gives BJP Edge; Check Seat Projections

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The contest for power in West Bengal appears headed for a nail-biting finish, with exit polls indicating a narrow edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 294-member Assembly. According to Matrize, the BJP is projected to win between 146 and 161 seats, hovering around the majority mark of 148 required to form the government. The Trinamool Congress-led alliance (TMC+) is expected to secure 125 to 140 seats, suggesting a closely fought battle for control of the state. Meanwhile, other parties are likely to win between 6 and 10 seats, which could play a crucial role if the final tally remains tight. If these projections hold true when votes are counted, West Bengal could witness one of its most competitive electoral outcomes in recent years, with a slender margin deciding the next government. West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).