Srinagar, Nov 10: The Centre's decision to reserve four MBBS and BDS seats in the central pool for militancy-affected families and children of Muslim and non-Muslim migrants in Jammu and Kashmir is being widely welcomed.

Many political and social organisations have praised this decision and said that it will give the children an opportunity to advance in the medical field and get educated in good colleges.

One seat each has been reserved in the Nalanda Medical College (Patna), Government Medical College (Chandigarh), Lady Hardinge Medical College (New Delhi) and the SMS Medical College (Jaipur).

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, students who have lost both their parents or the sole breadwinner of their household in terror attacks will be considered eligible for this quota.

Similarly, if the parents or students themselves have been injured or disabled in such attacks, the reservation will also apply to them.

To get the reservation, a student should pass Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, and English individually, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (40 per cent for SC/ST, OSC, 45 per cent for Gen-PWD category candidates and 40 per cent for SC/ST, OBC PWD candidates) in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology.

Under this policy, the last date for submission of applications from eligible candidates is November 18.

A local, Mohammad Nazir said that nowadays there is a lot of competition in MBBS and BDS, but with the Central government's decision, many students from poor and financially backgrounds will benefit.

Social activist hamsuddin Shah hailed the Centre's move, saying that the the government should further increase its quota in the coming years.

