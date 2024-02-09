Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Amid the opposition's fury over the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that a detailed investigation will be conducted.

Former corporater and Shivsena UBT leader Abhishek Ghosalkar succumbed in hospital to bullet injuries on Thursday after being shot during a social media live session in Mumbai's Dahisar allegedly by a lone assailant whom the police identified as Mauris Noronha also known as Morris Bhai. Later, Noronha, too, shot himself dead, according to the police.

An investigation has been taken over by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Talking to reporters here today, Ajit Pawar said, "Such an incident should not have happened in Maharashtra. It is clearly visible in the video that the two shared cordial relations. Despite this, if such a thing happens, then the entire matter should be investigated."

"I do not deny that the opposition has found an issue to defame the government and demand the resignation of the Home Minister, but the background of this entire matter should also be seen. The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister also held a meeting yesterday, and the matter is being investigated," he added.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also described the killing of Ghosalkar as "serious and saddening" and said that no one should politicise the incident.

"The entire incident of Abhishek Ghosalkar being shot dead and the accused killing himself is serious and saddening. No one should politicise this incident. The investigation is underway," Fadnavis said.Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader have been brought to his residence in Mumbai's Borivali.

Earlier, Mumbai Police said that one person, identified as Mehul, was detained in connection with the matter on Friday.

The police also informed that after investigation of the incident spot, which continued for seven hours, the police recovered a pistol, a live cartridge, and CCTV footage.

The police said that a case has also been registered against deceased Noronha under section 302 of the IPC, Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, Section 37 (1) (A), and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.Meanwhile, the Crime Branch on Friday alleged there was a rivalry between the victim and his assailant in connection to the Dahisar firing incident.

Speaking to ANI, DCP (Crime Branch) Raj Tilak Roushan said, "There was an incident of firing in the jurisdiction of MHB police station in which two persons died. Further investigation by the Crime Branch is underway. We are also in the process of registering an FIR in the matter. We will also probe if the assailant had a valid licence for the firearm (used for the crime). The matter is being probed from all angles."

"The officers from the Crime Branch are carrying out the probe. Prima facie, it seems there was some kind of a rivalry between these two and the killing may have been a fallout of the same," the DCP (Crime Branch) added.

Mumbai Police informed earlier that the Dahisar firing case had been handed over to the Crime Branch."We received information about firing and immediately reached the spot. Both the injured persons (the victim and the assailant) were rushed to a hospital. However, both succumbed to their injuries. A detailed investigation is underway into the incident. (Forensic) Samples are being collected and the matter is being investigated from all angles. An FIR is being registered and the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch," DCP Datta Nalawade told reporters earlier.

The incident evoked fury from several opposition leaders in the state, with Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut demanding the resignation of CM Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Taking to his official X handle, Raut posted, "There is a reign of goons in Maharashtra! Mauris Noronha, who shot Abhishek Ghosalkar four days ago, was at the (CM's) bungalow. The chief minister met him."

"Mauris was invited to join the Shinde Sena. (Devendra) Fadnavis has proved to be a complete failure as Home Minister. He must resign," Raut claimed in his post. (ANI)

