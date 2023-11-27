Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Dev Deepawali' has become a spiritual event all over the world.

"Dev Deepawali has been part of this place's legacy for the past 100 years but because of PM Modi, 'Dev Deepawali' has become a spiritual event not just of Kashi or India but, of the world," CM Yogi celebrates Dev Deepavali in Varanasi.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: EC Notice to Karnataka Government for Publishing Ads Highlighting Its Achievements in Poll-Bound State Without Approval.

He further said that today you can see thousands of diyas are being lit here and diplomats and ambassadors of 70 countries are attending this event

"Two years ago PM Modi himself participated in 'Dev Deepavali' in Kashi. Today you can see thousands of diyas are being lit here and diplomats and ambassadors of 70 countries are attending this event...I thank PM Modi for this," he added.

Also Read | Dev Deepawali 2023 in Varanasi: Dev Diwali Celebrations Draw Devotees to Holy City, Ghats Shimmer With Millions of Lamps (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM also interacts with Ambassador of Denmark to India, Freddy Svane in Varanasi as the city celebrates 'Dev Deepavali' on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

Varanasi celebrated the 'Dev Deepawali,' by adorning with brilliant lights and decorations, setting the stage for a breathtaking spectacle.

Dev Deepavali, often referred to as "the Diwali of the Gods," unfolds on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartika, embellishing the riverfront ghats of the Ganges from Ravidas Ghat to Rajghat with over a million earthen lamps.

The festival promises a visual feast with a show featuring firecrackers, lasers, and music against the backdrop of the moonlit sky. A green aerial firecracker display is set to enhance the divine ambience of the event, illuminating the sand in front of the Ganga gate of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

The festivities, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Government, include a laser and crackers show along with the illumination of the ghats with a staggering 12 lakh lamps. A green aerial firecracker show, lasting approximately 13 minutes, will captivate the audience, showcasing the grandeur of Dev Diwali in Varanasi.

With over 7 to 8 lakh devotees expected to attend this year's celebration, stringent security arrangements are in place to ensure a safe and joyous experience. The Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, Rajendra Kumar Rawat, emphasised the meticulous preparations for the Green Aerial Fire Crackers Show, promising a breathtaking spectacle that will leave a lasting impression.

As the city resonates with hymns dedicated to Lord Shiva, including "Har-Har Shambhu" and "Shiv Tandav Stotra," Varanasi is poised to offer a truly enchanting and spiritually uplifting experience.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Modi and the UP govt, Dev Diwali has transcended local boundaries, captivating a global audience and cementing Varanasi's status as a beacon of cultural and spiritual vibrancy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)