Varanasi, November 27: Millions of lamps illuminate Varanasi's Ghat's as devotees throng the holy city for Dev Deepavali celebrations, which is also known as 'the Diwali of the Gods' or 'festival of lights of the Gods,' on Monday." One visitor named Shani, who had come from Maharashtra's Shirdi to see the Diwali celebration, said, "We came here because Diwali is celebrated so beautifully here. We really liked it."

Another visitor from Maharastra, Sapna Yadav, said, "We arrived here in the afternoon. We stopped directly here and we really liked it. We got to know that Modi ji and Yogi ji would be here, but we didn't get a chance to meet them. We roamed around a bit; the environment here is quite nice." When asked whether she would come back for Dev Deepawali next year, Sapna Yadav replied, "We will definitely come." Dev Deepawali 2023: PM Narendra Modi Wishes 'Enthusiasm' for Everyone on Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali.

Dev Deepawali 2023 in Varanasi

#WATCH | 'Dev Deepawali' is being celebrated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. pic.twitter.com/gyQ1rP0e9v — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. In a post on X, the PM also wished that this occasion bring enthusiasm among the people of the country. "Best wishes for the holy festivals of Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali, lightened with the Indian tradition of reverence, devotion and divine worship. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings new light and enthusiasm to the lives of my family members across the country," PM Modi said in a post in Hindi.

The full moon day or the eighth lunar month, is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year, Kartik Purnima fell on Monday, November 27. The festival coincides with the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and occurs fifteen days after Diwali. In the morning, devotees throughout the country offered prayers at various temples and ghats on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. Dev Deepawali 2023: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Joins 'Dev Diwali' Celebrations in Varanasi (Watch Video).

Devotees offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, on the occasion. A huge crowd was seen at Digha Ghat in Patna to take a bath in the Ganga on Monday morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)