Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the "Dev Deepawali" celebrations in Varanasi, as captured in a video shared by news agency PTI. The footage showcased CM Yogi Adityanath actively engaging in the festivities, joining the local community to celebrate Dev Deepawali. The event, marked by its cultural significance, attracted the participation of enthusiastic locals. Dev Deepawali 2023: PM Narendra Modi Wishes 'Enthusiasm' for Everyone on Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali.

CM Yogi Adityanath Joins Dev Deepawali Celebrations

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attends 'Dev Deepawali' celebrations in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/SXrvdG4W7R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

