Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Devotees thronged Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya and offered prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday.

This day is marked as the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das said, "I would like to extend greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. Aarti took place in the morning at 3 am. Devotees in large numbers are offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today is the birthday of Lord Ram, and I extend best wishes to all the devotees. I will pray for the welfare of the world."

Scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday morning.

Before visiting the temple, devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

On Ram Navami, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

One devotee said, "I am feeling very good after coming here...The arrangements here are very good..."

Another devotee from Varanasi said, "I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami..."

Speaking on the arrangements at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Additional SP Madhuban Singh said, "People come in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami...Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of devotees...Proper parking arrangements have also been made..."

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. (ANI)

