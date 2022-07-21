Leh (Ladakh) [India] July 21 (ANI): To mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to popularize the Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns on the country's 75th Independence Day, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched a North West Frontier ITBP Mountain Terrain Bike (MTB) Expedition from Leh in Ladakh.

The Expedition team will travel through the high-altitude terrains of Ladakh to reach Karakoram Pass and will return to Leh on August 7, 2022.

The Expedition consisting of 30 team members was flagged off from Leh, Ladakh, by Shri Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP, Manoj Singh Rawat, ADG, Western Command and Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, IG North West Frontier were also present on the occasion.

The DG ITBP interacted with the bikers and officials of the team on the occasion. The team will be propagating the message of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav during the expedition. Meanwhile, the team will also spread awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The team is expected to reach the Karakoram Pass which is situated at around 18,176 feet covering a distance of approximately 400 Kilometers in about 10 days before starting a return journey to Leh, Ladakh. (ANI)

