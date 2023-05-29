New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka on May 17, 2023, an official statement said on Monday.

The Kalaburagi Airport was inaugurated on November 22, 2019, by the then Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa. It has a runway of 09-27 (3175m x 45m) and an apron suitable to park 03 aircraft (1 A-320, 02 ATR 72/Q-400.), the statement added.

According to the statement, there has been a demand for providing night landing facilities to the airport for a long time. With the approval by DGCA for the night landing facility the Aerodrome License for the airport has been amended from VFR (Visual flight rules) to IFR (Instrumental flight rules) for All Weather Operations. (ANI)

