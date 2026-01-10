Guwahati (Assam), [India] January 10 (ANI): Assam DGP Harmeet Singh on Friday presented the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Awards 2025 to Police Officers, from the rank of Inspectors General of Police to Sub-Inspectors, at a ceremony held at the Assam Police Institute, Ulubari in Guwahati.

Harmeet Singh said that the Assam Chief Minister has laid down a clear vision for safeguarding children against all forms of violence. "In pursuance of this vision, the Assam Police, under the aegis of the Sishu Mitra Programme, has undertaken sustained efforts to strengthen the capacity of police personnel to deal with cases involving children in a manner that is sensitive and empathetic. The Sishu Mitra Awards, now being organised for the third time, are intended to acknowledge and inspire police officers who continue to demonstrate exceptional dedication in securing justice for children," the DGP said.

According to a press release, aligned with the Chief Minister of Assam's vision of ending crimes against children and ensuring justice for every child, Assam Police is implementing the Assam Police Sishu Mitra Programme.

This programme focuses on strengthening the capacities of police officers across the state so that they are equipped to comply with child rights legislation and deliver speedy justice to children who are victims of crime and other vulnerabilities.

Assam Police CPRO Rajib Saikia said in a press statement that UNICEF and UTSAH Child Rights Organisation, a leading child rights organisation from Assam, provides technical support to Assam Police for the implementation of this programme.

As per the release, the awardees are - Devojyoti Mukherjee, IPS (IGP, Border); Barun Purkayastha, IPS (SSP, Sonitpur); Nabaneet Mahanta, APS (SSP, Goalpara); Muzaffar Hussain, APS (ASP, Udalguri); Rituraj Doley, APS (ASP, Goalpara); Phulkan Narzary, APS (DSP, Sivasagar); Parmita Sarkar, APS (DSP, Nagaon); Zubin Bora, APS (DSP, Karbi Anglong); Dr. Niharika Kashyap Borgohain, APS (DSP, Goalpara); Inspector Charan Mohan Singha Chetia, Charaideo DEF; SI Birdaw Gayari, Goalpara DEF; SI Kaushik Doley, Biswanath DEF; SI Bidyut Kumar Nath, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati; SI Pabitra Kurmi, Nagaon DEF; SI Simanta Das, Udalguri DEF; SI Mrinal Taid, Udalguri DEF; SI Dipika Sarma, Majuli DEF; SI Priyanka Morang, Majuli DEF; SI Suman Shahnaj, Hailakandi DEF; SI Sumanta Kakati, North Lakhimpur DEF; SI Kankana Boro, Charaideo DEF.

The Assam Police also conferred Special Recognition Awards to acknowledge the significant contributions of individuals from key stakeholder departments in strengthening child protection and advancing child rights, said the release.

Partha Pratim Mazumdar, Secretary, Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, was recognised for his role in facilitating access to support from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, enabling the plan for the establishment of child-friendly corners in Police Stations across Assam.

Dr Raktim Tamuli, a forensic expert, was recognised for his crucial assistance to the police in the area of forensic evidence and Counsellor of Psychologist Dr Mythili Hazarika was also honoured for her consistent and timely counselling support to child victims, provided at the request of the Police, said the release.

The jury members included renowned artist Purnima Pathak Saikia and educationist Dr Rakhi Kalita Moral, senior officers of Assam Police along with UNICEF Head of Assam and North East Dr Madhulika Jonathan were also present in the programme. (ANI)

