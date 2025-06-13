New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in collaboration with Shell India, launched a Green Skills and Electric Vehicles (EV) training program aimed at equipping students and faculty with future-ready capabilities in green energy and e-mobility.

This initiative will be implemented by Edunet Foundation, training partner of Shell, across select Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka on 12th June 2025, according to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Under the DGT-Shell India collaboration, green skill training will be delivered through a structured multi-tier model across select NSTIs and ITIs. In the first phase, the program includes a 240-hour advanced EV Technician course at 4 NSTIs, a 90-hour job-oriented EV skills course at 12 ITIs equipped with Shell-supported labs, and a 50-hour foundational green skills module at additional ITIs without physical labs.

The curriculum, jointly developed by Shell, Edunet Foundation, and DGT, covers EV systems, diagnostics, battery technology, digital tools, and safety protocols. The initiative also includes Training of Trainers (ToT) for over 250 instructors, certification co-branded by Shell and DGT, and structured placement support to enhance industry readiness.

A key highlight of the initiative is the establishment of specialised EV skill labs within select ITIs and NSTIs. These labs are designed to offer hands-on training and expert-led sessions aligned with industry standards. Beyond lab-based learning, the program also provides placement support and co-branded certifications to successful participants, enhancing their employability in the green energy and EV sectors.

The Government of India has been actively advancing Green Energy and Electric Vehicle (EV) adoption in line with its net-zero ambitions. Flagship initiatives like the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme have played a pivotal role in accelerating EV uptake, enhancing infrastructure, and offering targeted incentives.

Complementing these national efforts, states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have introduced their own EV policies to fast-track the transition to electric mobility, foster local ecosystems, and generate green jobs. These developments underscore the growing demand for a skilled workforce in the green energy and EV sectors.

As the apex national body for vocational training, DGT will play a crucial role in this initiative by mobilizing students and trainers and supporting the institutional ecosystem to ensure alignment with national education and skill development standards.

Speaking on the importance of this initiative, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MSDE and Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary said, "Our collaboration with Shell India reflects the government's deeper commitment to aligning skilling with sustainability. Green energy, electric mobility, and the broader climate transition are not just environmental imperatives--they represent a generational opportunity for India to lead through innovation, talent, and enterprise. This initiative is part of our larger vision to create a workforce that is not only job-ready, but climate-ready. We are equipping young Indians with the skills to shape--and not just participate in--the global green economy."

Director General, Directorate General of Training (DGT), MSDE, Trishaljit Sethi, stated, "This partnership with Shell India is a focused step in bringing cutting-edge training infrastructure and industry-relevant curriculum into our ITIs and NSTIs. By integrating electric vehicle technologies into vocational training, we are ensuring that our students gain hands-on experience that is aligned with real-world demand. With joint certification, trainer upskilling, and placement support built into the program, this initiative will significantly strengthen the employability of our youth in the green mobility sector."

Speaking on the partnership, Chairperson, Shell Group of Companies in India & Senior Vice President, Shell Lubricants, Asia-Pacific, Mansi Madan Tripathy said, "At Shell, we aim to support local communities by enabling future employment opportunities. Equipping youth with green energy skills is an important step towards building a lower-carbon future. Through our collaboration with DGT and Edunet Foundation, we are providing students with practical and future-ready expertise in green energy and electric mobility. This initiative empowers young people to thrive in an evolving energy landscape and contribute towards India's net-zero ambitions".

This collaboration between DGT and Shell India is a robust move in preparing India's youth for careers in the future green economy. By offering a comprehensive curriculum, specialized labs, and industry support, the initiative will equip students with hands-on skills and certifications, enhancing their employability and positioning them to lead in a sustainable, innovation-driven future. (ANI)

