Dehradun, Jun 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday urged the Centre to ease certain policy provisions for a "geographically complex" state like Uttarakhand and sought better road and communication infrastructure in the border districts to stop migration from the hills.

Raising the issues at the Central Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Dhami asked for a one-time grant under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to establish a high-level glacier study centre to study the effects of climate change.

He also sought the Centre's help in setting up a biodiversity conservation institution and an International Adventure Sports Training Centre.

The chief minister urged the Centre to provide necessary support for successfully organising the Nanda Rajjat Yatra next year and the Kumbh Mela in 2027 in the state on a grand scale.

Describing Uttarakhand as a strategically important state that shares international borders with China and Nepal, Dhami said it is necessary to provide proper road and communication facilities in the border areas of the state.

He requested the home minister to provide more assistance to Uttarakhand through the Border Roads Organisation.

Under the Vibrant Village programme, facilities should be developed in the border villages of the state so that it can help in stopping migration, he said.

He also suggested starting Bharat Net Yojana, a 4G expansion project and satellite-based services to strengthen communication facilities in the border areas.

