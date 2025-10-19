People were seen shopping for utensils and gold-silver items in Dehradun's famous Paltan Bazaar (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): As the festival of Dhanteras ushers in the auspicious Diwali celebrations, markets and jewellery shops across India are witnessing a heavy footfall of customers purchasing gold, silver, and utensils, considered symbols of prosperity.

From bustling bazaars to well-regulated shopping hubs, cities are abuzz with festive fervour, with police and authorities ensuring smooth operations.

In Madhya Pradesh, Sarafa Bazaar in Gwalior is thronged with shoppers flocking to jewellery stores and markets for Dhanteras purchases. The local police have implemented robust security measures to manage the crowds.

Additional SP Anu Beniwal stated, "There is a very good police system in place throughout Gwalior... We are trying our best to keep the traffic moving smoothly... In this way, the festival will be celebrated in a systematic manner in Gwalior... We are monitoring the situation through drones and other technology..."

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, Jewellery shops in Vadodara are seeing a steady stream of customers buying gold and silver items for Dhanteras.

However, shopowner Ramanand Gandevikar noted a dip in sales, saying, "The way gold and silver prices have risen, the market has recorded 40% less business than last year... More gold coins are being sold than jewellery."

In Punjab, the markets in Jalandhar are bustling as people shop for utensils, a traditional purchase on Dhanteras, to mark the auspicious occasion.

Jewellery shops and markets in Jharkhand's Ranchi are crowded with customers purchasing gold and silver ornaments and utensils, reflecting the festive spirit of Dhanteras.

The famous Paltan Bazaar in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, also witnessed a surge in shoppers buying utensils and gold-silver items as part of the Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations.

Dhanteras is dedicated to the worship of Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, along with Goddess Mahalakshmi and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is considered an auspicious day to make new purchases.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is regarded as the god of Ayurveda and is believed to have imparted the knowledge of medical science to alleviate human ailments. The first day of Diwali festivities begins with Dhanteras, marking the commencement of the celebrations. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the night of October 20-21.

The day is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja, according to the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. (ANI)

