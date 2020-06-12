India News | Dharavi Coronavirus Cases Exceed 2,000; 941 Active Cases

Mumbai, June 12 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases crossed the 2,000-mark in Asia's largest slum Dharavi here on Friday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With 29 new patients found since previous evening, the tally of cases in Dharavi rose to 2,013, said a BMC official.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the area also increased to 77 with two more patients succumbing, he added.

The area has 941 active cases now as 995 patients recovered and were discharged.

The daily increase in coronavirus cases in Dharavi had decreased to as low as 10 earlier this week, but the number is going up in the last two days.

Over 6.5 lakh people live in Dharavi which is spread over just 2.5 square km.

