Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,184, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

No fresh death was reported from the area, once a coronavirus hotspot, in the last 24 hours, he said.

The death toll so far stands at 80.

He said 1,060 of the 2,184 cases have been discharged from hospitals.

