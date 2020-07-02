Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) The number of coronavirus patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, increased to 2,301 on Thursday with the addition of 19 cases, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body, however, has not been disclosing the number of deaths due to the infection from the slum since the last few days without specifying the reason.

Till last week, Dharavi's COVID-19 death toll was 82.

Dharavi now has only 551 active COVID-19 cases, as 1,664 patients have been discharged post recovery, the BMC official said.

Dharavi is the largest slum in Asia spread over 2.5 square kilometres of area and has a population of around 6.5 lakh.

