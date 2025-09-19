New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday interacted with the brave veterans and the families of the fallen heroes of the 1965 war at an event organised by the Army at South Block, New Delhi, to commemorate the diamond jubilee of India's victory over Pakistan.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, in his address, Singh paid glowing tributes to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty 60 years ago and ensured that India emerged victorious.

"Pakistan thought it could frighten us through infiltration, guerrilla tactics and surprise attacks, but little did it know that every Indian soldier serves the motherland with the feeling that the sovereignty and integrity of the nation will never be compromised at any cost," the Defence Minister said.

Singh highlighted the unmatched bravery and patriotism displayed by the Indian soldiers during various battles fought during the 1965 war, including the Battle of Asal Uttar, Battle of Chawinda and Battle of Phillora.

He made special mention of the indomitable spirit and valour of Param Vir Chakra awardee Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, who laid down his life while destroying numerous enemy tanks under a relentless barrage of machine gun and tank fire during the Battle of Asal Uttar.

"Our brave Abdul Hamid taught us that bravery is not about the size of the weapon, it is about the size of the heart. His valour teaches us that even in the most difficult circumstances, the combination of courage, restraint and patriotism can make the impossible possible," the Defence Minister said.

He also credited the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri for his "strong-willed leadership" during the war and uniting the country.

"No war is fought only on the battlefield; victory in war is the result of the collective resolve of the entire nation. During that time in 1965, India managed to face the uncertainty and challenges, also due to the strong-willed leadership of Lal Bahadur Shastri. He not only provided decisive political leadership but also raised the morale of the entire nation to greater heights. Even under adverse circumstances, we displayed unity and won the war."

Defence Minister Singh reiterated the government's unwavering resolve towards the dignity and welfare of the serving soldiers, veterans and the families of the fallen heroes, terming it as "top priority". "Our resolve of defence modernisation, better training of soldiers and equipment upgrades are aimed to ensure that the forces never face a lack of resources," he said.

The event was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, other senior serving officers, decorated veterans, gallantry awardees and family members of 1965 war heroes.

In his welcome address, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar provided a historical perspective on the role of Western Command in the 1965 war, highlighting operational challenges and victories. A specially curated documentary was screened, recalling the valiant actions of soldiers in pivotal battles such as Asal Uttar, Akhnoor and Khem Karan.

Adding a deeply personal dimension, veterans of the war shared their experiences. Lt Gen Satish K Nambiar (Retd) offered strategic reflections. At the same time, Vir Chakra awardee Maj RS Bedi (Retd) recounted his gripping battlefield narrative, exemplifying the indomitable courage and resilience of the Indian soldier.

The ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made during the 1965 war and inspired future generations to uphold the enduring values of courage, sacrifice, and service before self, the release said. (ANI)

