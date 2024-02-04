Patna (Bihar) [India], February 4 (ANI): Ahead of the crucial floor test of the newly elected NDA government in Bihar on February 12, Bihar Congress MLA Siddharth Saurav on Sunday said that he was unable to join 16 MLA heading to Hyderabad as he was preoccupied with some work in his constituency.

Amid the poaching fear in Bihar, the Congress relocated 16 MLAs out of 19 MLAs to Siri Nature's Valley Resort in Kagazghat village in Rangareddy on Sunday.

"I have not gone to Hyderabad as there is a lot of work going on in my constituency. I was asked to go with them (MLAs gone to Hyderabad) but I refused to go due to the work here in the constituency," Saurav told ANI on Sunday.

He further said that Congress MLAs from Bihar made their way to Hyderabad ostensibly to "greet" Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who recently assumed office.

"They have gone there as Congress has formed a new government there (Telangana)... Definitely, I will go if I am called (for any party event). We will surely participate if there is any party event," he added.

The three MLAs who preferred to stay in Bihar are Manohar Prasad, Manihari Assembly Constituency, Siddharth Saurav, Bikram (Patna) Assembly and Abidur Rahman, Araria District Assembly.

The floor test of the newly elected NDA government in Bihar is likely to happen on February 12.

Nitish Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade. (ANI)

