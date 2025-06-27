New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Digital now dominates the media and entertainment sector accounting for over 55 per cent of the national advertising expenditure, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju said here on Friday.

He said that over 55 crore smartphone users were a key factor in the shifting dynamics in consumption in the media and entertainment sector.

Also Read | Kolkata Gang-Rape Case: TMC's Shashi Panja Urges BJP To Behave As Responsible Opposition in Aftermath of Gang Rape in Kasba Law College, Assures Strict Action Against All Accused (Watch Video).

"The digital segment is now definitely more than the non-digital segment," said Jaju addressing Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) 2025.

He said the industry must now enable the segment "to grow at a much brisker pace".

Also Read | UK F-35B Lightning II Stealth Fighter Jet To Be Moved to Thiruvananthapuram Airport's Repair Facility As It Awaits Repair.

While India has long been a creative powerhouse, Jaju stressed the digital medium has become central to its global aspirations.

"Digital entertainment, being the core theme... has a huge share in the overall media and entertainment landscape," he said, noting the growing importance of streaming platforms, gaming companies, animation and post-production studios, and the creator economy.

Jaju said the Indian media and entertainment industry has been undergoing rapid digitization, fueled by affordable data rates, deep smartphone penetration and growing internet access.

According to various industry estimates, India's digital advertising market is poised to surpass Rs 70,000 crore by 2026.

He said events such as the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aim to position India as a global content and technology hub.

Such events seek to unite stakeholders across tech, film, gaming, streaming and social media to co-create and export India's soft power to the world, he said.

"Artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI has been transforming every aspect of our life... from editing to dubbing to music production to animation. The media and entertainment landscape is also bound to get affected," Jaju said.

He emphasized on the need to leverage immersive technologies to amplify India's storytelling capabilities.

"We need to be also embracing large number of technological trends which are happening, these trends are going to shape the digital entertainment landscape as well," Jaju said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)