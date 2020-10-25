Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Congress MP Digvijaya Singh in a veiled reference took a dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the former Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a tweet in Hindi Singh said, "One more MLA has been sold to the black earnings of Mama (a reference to Shivraj Singh Chouhan). It seems that Mama will fill BJP with more Congress traitors than BJP workers. I feel pity for those honest BJP workers who have helped the party reach this place. Where is Jayant Kumar Malaiya ji?"

Also Read | BC Election 2020 Results: 7 Punjab-Origin Canadians Win British Columbia Provincial Polls.

Former Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi joined the BJP in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday in Bhopal. His move comes ahead of the byelections to 28 seats in the stateLodhi had tendered his resignation to Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma earlier today.

"MLA from Damoh area, Rahul Lodhi has resigned from his post which has been accepted," Rameshwar Shama had tweeted.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hits Out at Kamal Nath, Says a CM ‘Takes People Out of Troubles; Watch Video.

"I have worked with Congress for around 14 months but I couldn't work for the development. All the public welfare schemes have been put to a halt in Damoh. Today I have joined BJP willingly. I am sure that Damoh will touch great heights," Lodhi had said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)