Bhopal, October 25: Ahead of the assembly byelections in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Sunday, hit out at Congress's Kamal Nath and said,"If a Chief Minister keeps crying and saying there is no money... does he deserve to remain the chief minister? A CM is a leader who takes people out of troubles." Shivraj Singh Chouhan Not Even Worth Dust of Kamal Nath's Feet: Cong's Jitu Patwari.

Earlier on Monday, Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi resigned from the party and his Assembly membership and joined the BJP. Rameshwar Sharma, Protem Speaker, Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly said, "Lodhi has resigned and his resignation was accepted today." Madhya Pradesh Byelections 2020: Congress, BJP Slug It Out As Campaign Heats Up.

Watch The Video Here:

#WATCH: "If a Chief Minister keeps crying and saying there is no money... does he deserve to remain the chief minister? A CM is a leader who takes people out of troubles," says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on former CM Kamal Nath pic.twitter.com/yxcJUKmrTP — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

The by-polls are being conducted for 28 seats on November 3. Most of the seats fell vacant when Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyal MLAs walked out of the Congress party, while three other MLAs died. In a 230-member house BJP currently has 107 seats while Congress has 87 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).